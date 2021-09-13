Iohannis: Maintaining schools open with physical attendance depends on everyone's responsibility

Iohannis: Maintaining schools open with physical attendance depends on everyone's responsibility. President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday that maintaining schools open with physical attendance in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic depends on everyone's responsibility, stressing that "compliance with health standards and vaccination are essential." "This year as well the resumption of the school year takes place, unfortunately, under the spectrum of the pandemic, which is why maintaining schools open with a physical attendance depends on the responsibility of each of us, compliance with health rules and vaccination being essential," the head of state said at the opening ceremony of the new school year at the "Carol I" Technological High School in Valea Doftanei commune. He thanked the pupils, teachers and parents for the significant efforts made during this difficult period, generated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Iohannis stressed the importance of the "Educated Romania" project, pointing out that investing in the teaching career is an important pillar of it. "It is not fair to ask teachers to adapt to a constantly changing world without helping them prepare for it. Initial training, in a rapidly changing world, is insufficient. I am glad to note that, fortunately, in your community the idea of lifelong learning has shifted from slogan to practice. I hail the fact that the teachers at the 'Carol I' Technological High School have the opportunity to attend training sessions and experience exchanges with partners from other European states. Facilitating access to teacher training programs contributes, together with investments in infrastructure and facilities, to increasing the quality of education and a better educational experience for pupils," Iohannis said. The head of state also indicated that with the completion of the "Educated Romania" Report, he assumed the desideratum to support a professional educational management, based on responsibility, capable of developing and innovating. He also stated that, by implementing the "Educated Romania" Project and with the support of record allocations through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, Romania has the unique chance to radically transform the school environment. The Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, also participates in the event. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]