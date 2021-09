Soceram Campina Invests Over EUR20M In New Factory In Neamt County

Soceram Campina Invests Over EUR20M In New Factory In Neamt County. Romanian construction materials producer Soceram Campina has started production at a new autoclaved cellular concrete (ACC) factory, located in Cordun locality (Neamt County), per data on the company’s website. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]