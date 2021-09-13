Deloitte, recognized as the CEE Tax Firm of the Year by the International Tax Review in 2021



Deloitte was recognized, for the third year in a row, as the Central and Eastern European (CEE) Tax Firm of the Year at the 2021 edition of the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Tax Awards, organized by the prestigious International Tax Review (ITR) publication. In total, Deloitte won 26 awards across the region, including EMEA Tax Firm of the Year, Tax Innovator of the Year, Tax Technology Provider of the Year, and Compliance and Reporting Firm of the Year. The winners are designated based on reviews conducted by ITR journalists, who focus mainly on the complexity, client impact, scale, and the innovation employed in the projects developed during the past twelve months.