Colliers: The logistics and industrial market continues to be the most dynamic real estate sector



Colliers: The logistics and industrial market continues to be the most dynamic real estate sector.

The overall stock of modern storage spaces exceeds 6 million square meters The first half of 2021 looks exceptional for the industrial & logistics real estate sector, with total demand increasing to nearly 394,000 square meters of leasing deals, from close to 289,000 square meters of modern (...)