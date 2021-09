Investing platform SeedBlink appoints Carmen Sebe as CEO

Investing platform SeedBlink appoints Carmen Sebe as CEO. SeedBlink, the Bucharest-based investment platform specializing in sourcing, vetting, funding and scaling European tech startups, has appointed Carmen Sebe as CEO. She joined the platform as a partner in January 2020. Andrei Dudoiu, co-founder and former CEO of the company, becomes managing (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]