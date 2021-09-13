GCS: 1,849 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections; more than 22,000 tests in past 24hrs

GCS: 1,849 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections; more than 22,000 tests in past 24hrs. A number of 1,849 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with over 22,000 tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Monday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test. As of Monday, 1,122,653 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania and 1,065,989 patients have been declared cured. To date, 9,278,258 RT-PCR tests and 2,711,582 rapid antigen tests have been processed to date. In the past 24 hours, 6,126 RT-PCR tests were performed (2,701 based on the case definition and the medical protocol and 3,425 on request) and 15,906 rapid antigen tests. Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 142 people were reconfirmed to be positive. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Florin Marin, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]