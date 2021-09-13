 
Cimpeanu: 99.7% of almost 3 million pupils and preschoolers start school with physical attendance
Cimpeanu: 99.7% of almost 3 million pupils and preschoolers start school with physical attendance.

The Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, declared on Monday that 99.7% of the almost 3 million pupils and preschoolers can start school with physical attendance and underlined the importance of the anti-COVID-19 vaccination. "Today 99.7% of the almost 3 million pupils and preschoolers can start the school with physical presence. It is an extremely important thing, it demonstrates the understanding of the importance of the school, but at the same time we must show responsibility and determination to ensure in schools that health protection which will allow us to keep the schools open for as long as possible, so that we no longer have those losses that we registered during the health crisis period," the minister of education said at the opening ceremony of the new school year at the "Carol I" Technological High School in Valea Doftanei commune. He specified that the educational staff is vaccinated in proportion of 61%, and the pupils - in proportion of over 15%. "(...) vaccination is the only gesture that can end the health crisis. All other health protection measures, including testing, help us control the epidemic. Vaccination is the only act that helps us end this health crisis," the minister added. Sorin Cimpeanu also brought to mind that on Tuesday the competition for the positions of school principals will start. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

