Romcim: 1H/2021 Sales, Operating Profit In Romania Exceed Previous Year's Levels. Cement manufacturer Romcim (the former CRH Ciment) registered higher revenue and operating profit in Romania, in the first half of 2021, compared with the same period in 2020.