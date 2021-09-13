GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 1.849 following over 22.000 tests performed nationwide in past 24 hours

A number of 1,849 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with over 22,000 tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Monday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test. As of Monday, 1,122,653 cases of (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]