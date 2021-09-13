New school year begins in Romania with physical attendance in most schools, but with special measures in place. 99.7% of the almost 3 million pupils and preschoolers can study in-person



President Iohannis attends opening ceremony of the new school year at the “Carol I” Technological High School in Valea Doftanei commune: Maintaining schools open with physical attendance depends on everyone’s responsibility President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday that maintaining schools open with (...)