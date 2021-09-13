Element Industrial starts EUR 25 mln logistics project in eastern Romania

Real estate developer Element Industrial announced on Monday, September 13, the start of a new logistics project in Braila, eastern Romania. The total investment in ELI Park Braila exceeds EUR 25 million. The logistics park is located on an 11-hectare plot of land in the Zona Libera Braila