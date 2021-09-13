 
Minister Aurescu: 10 years since signing of US - Romania Strategic Partnership
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, hails the celebration of 10 years since the signing of the US - Romania Strategic Partnership. "As head negotiator of the Joint Statement regarding the Romania-USA Strategic Partnership for the 21st Century and the Agreement regarding the anti-missile system, I hail the anniversary, today, of 10 years since the signing of these basic documents of the Strategic Partnership," shows the head of Romanian diplomacy in a message sent, on Monday, on Twitter. According to the documents signed on September 13, 2011, following the joint vision of a more extended and more profound Strategic Partnership, Romania and the United States have identified the following domains of reinforced cooperation, among which the United States ballistic missile shield and the NATO missile defence, recognizing that this system contributes to the defence of Romania and the United States, as well as the European allies of NATO, and strengthens regional stability, disarmament, non-proliferation and arms control, combating terrorism and the management of other emerging risks and threats, through the consolidation of information exchanges. These will be joined by cooperation within NATO, improving interoperability and cooperation in the realm of defence equipment and subsidiary materials, regional cooperation and stability, with focus on Eastern Europe and the Western Balkans, both by improving NATO-EU cooperation, strengthening Euro-Atlantic institutions and seeking solutions to frozen conflict, commerce and investment, with a focus on facilitating contacts between business communities, in parallel with reaffirming the commitment for market principles, the rule of law, a healthy business environment, transparency and public integrity, energy security. The joint statement also mentions democracy and rule of law, human rights and good governance, as well as the firm support of these values in the region, in the states of the Eastern Partnership: the Republic of Armenia, the Republic of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Republic of Moldova, and Ukraine, as well as the promotion of reforms and of the consolidation of democracies in these countries, education, research and inter-human contacts, facilitated through exchanges of persons in the professional realm, investors, business visits and researchers in the academic and scientific domain, science and technology, including the continuous support to diversify contacts between the academic and scientific communities. "Our durable and dynamic Strategic Partnership is of a nature to consolidate the security and prosperity of Romania and the United States and we eagerly anticipate our future cooperation," shows the document penned September 13, 2011 in Washington DC. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob)

