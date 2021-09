Calin Fusu To Take Over As CEO Of Vivre Deco Starting October 1, 2021

Calin Fusu, co-founder and member of the Executive Board of online furniture and home decor retailer Vivre Deco will be taking over as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the retailer, starting October 1, 2021.