10 years since the signing of the US – Romania Strategic Partnership: Charge d’affaires a.i. Muniz, ForMin Aurescu commend joint accomplishments in the last decade



10 years since the signing of the US – Romania Strategic Partnership: Charge d’affaires a.i. Muniz, ForMin Aurescu commend joint accomplishments in the last decade.

David Muniz: Romania has fought side by side with the US in some of toughest theaters of operations Romania has fought side by side with the United States and other Allied forces in some of the world’s toughest and deadliest theaters of operations, US Embassy in Bucharest chargé d’affaires (...)