Metro collector’s cards featuring art masterpieces on sale starting today

Metro collector’s cards featuring art masterpieces on sale starting today. Under a cultural project developed by Art Safari and metro operator Metrorex, metro tickets featuring landmark works of art are on sale starting today, September 13. The “collector’s cards” portfolio includes a series of miniature art reproductions structured in six chapters: Samuel Mutzner, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]