Deloitte, recognized as the CEE Tax Firm of the Year by the International Tax Review in 2021.

Deloitte was recognized, for the third year in a row, as the Central and Eastern European (CEE) Tax Firm of the Year at the 2021 edition of the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Tax Awards, organized by the prestigious International Tax Review (ITR) publication. In total, Deloitte won 26... (...)