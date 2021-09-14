TeraPlast Group acquires the polyethylene films production line from Brikston Construction Solutions SA

TeraPlast Group acquires the polyethylene films production line from Brikston Construction Solutions SA. The agreement also includes the takeover of the recycling equipment The assets are to be relocated to Năsăud factory for streamlining. The transfer will take place on September 20, 2021 TeraPlast Group concluded an agreement with Brikston Construction Solutions to take over the polyethylene films (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]