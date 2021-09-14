One United Properties shareholders approve payment of 32.5 million lei in dividends and distribution of bonus shares

One United Properties shareholders approve payment of 32.5 million lei in dividends and distribution of bonus shares. On September 10th, 2021, One United Properties (BVB: ONE), one of the leading green developers of residential, mixed-use and office real estate in Romania, convened the first General Meeting of Shareholders (GSM) since the company’s listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. During the GMS, the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]