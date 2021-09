SNN launches the 2021-2023 Scolarship program “The Young Nuclearist”

SNN launches the 2021-2023 Scolarship program “The Young Nuclearist”. Societatea Nationala Nuclearelectrica (SNN), the national company producing electricity, heat and nuclear fuel, launches the 2021-2023 Scholarship Program, the Young Nuclearist, as part of the strategy to develop the team and capitalize on the potential of young people in Romania at the same (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]