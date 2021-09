Bolt Challenges Uber in Romania: It Has 10,000 Drivers in 18 Cities and Is Set to Expand Further



Estonian-held Bolt has more than 10,000 drivers in Romania, double the number reported six months ago, as the platform operates in 18 cities of the country, explained Cristi Salceanu, country manager of Bolt Romania.