Pinum Poised to Open New Plant in Northern Bucharest in EUR6-7M Investment. Door and window manufacturer Pinum Doors & Windows, part of Italy’s group Nusco, is set to open a new plant in Romania in northern Bucharest, in the wake of investments worth EUR6-7 million, said Francesco Curcio, the company’s chief executive (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]