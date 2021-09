Pampac Hit RON12.2M Profit in 2020, Up 54% YOY

Pampac Hit RON12.2M Profit in 2020, Up 54% YOY. Romanian bread and bakery producer Pambac, controlled by entrepreneur Eusebiu Gutu of Bacau, in 2020 generated turnover worth RON214.5 million (EUR44.5 million), up 15% year-on-year, according to ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]