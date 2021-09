SeedBlink has appointed Carmen Sebe as the company’s CEO

SeedBlink has appointed Carmen Sebe as the company’s CEO. The investment platform has recruited two senior executives for the CFO and CTO positions SeedBlink, the fastest-growing investment platform specializing in sourcing, vetting, funding and scaling European tech startups, has appointed Carmen Sebe CEO, after joining the platform as a partner on (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]