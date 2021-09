Untold 2021: More than 265,000 people attend music festival in Romania

Untold 2021: More than 265,000 people attend music festival in Romania. A public of more than 265,000 attended this year’s edition of Untold, the music festival taking place in Cluj-Napoca, in western Romania, the organizers said. More than 65,000 attended the last evening of the four-day festival that ended on September 12. Overall, fans from more than 100 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]