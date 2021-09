Remedium Farm Reports 8% Higher Turnover, Of RON182M, In 2020

Remedium Farm Reports 8% Higher Turnover, Of RON182M, In 2020. Remedium Farm, a family business operating in the field of pharmaceutical retail in Cluj County, established almost 30 years ago, reported an 8% higher turnover in 2020, up to RON182 million, per finance ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]