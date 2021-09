Ardeleanu Family Invests Over EUR450,000 To Expand Dr. Ardeleanu Dental Clinic Chain

The Ardeleanu family (Vlad, an entrepreneur, and Virginia, a dentist) has finalized investments worth over EUR450,000 to add two new clinics, in Bucharest and Giurgiu, to Dr. Ardeleanu dental clinic chain.