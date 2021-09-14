 
Sep 14, 2021

USR PLUS's Mosteanu: We've asked presidents of Parliament chambers to convene joint plenum to debate on motion.

The leader of the USR PLUS (Save Romania Union, Freedom, Unity, Solidarity Party) Deputies, Ionut Mosteanu, said on Tuesday that he sent a request to the presidents of the two chambers of Parliament to convene a plenary sitting to debate on the motion of censure, while mentioning that the only two parties who want this are USR PLUS (Save Romania Union, Freedom, Unity, Solidarity Party) and AUR (Alliance for the Union of Romanians), with PNL (National Liberal Party) and PSD (Social Democratic Party) continuing to form a "wall" behind PM Florin Citu. "Today I requested the presidents of the two chambers of Parliament to convene a plenary meeting to debate on the motion of censure under Article 113 of the Constitution. I also submitted a notification to the plenum of Parliament on Thursday, when the motion was read. Since it was already read, the motion needs now to be debated and voted on. I don't understand why is being postponed. I expected that the presidents will make the call already, the same as they did last week, in compliance with the Constitution when the motion was read. Something has happened in the meantime and things are not going at the same speed. That is why I wrote this letter. I sent it to Mr. Ludovic Orban, the Speaker of the Deputies' Chamber, and to Mrs. Anca Dragu, the President of the Senate," Mosteanu said. He said that Anca Dragu sent a letter to the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies on Monday to convene this plenary meeting to debate on the motion, but Ludovic Orban left on Tuesday and delegated the duties to a colleague, a PNL deputy chairman. "So, today, as things stand, we will not have a plenary sitting to debate on the motion, the only ones who want this debate are us, the ones from USR PLUS and the ones from AUR, who signed this motion. PSD and PNL are building a wall behind Florin Citu in this unprecedented abuse that we have been seeing for almost two weeks," added Mosteanu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Florin Marin, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

