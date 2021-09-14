 
Romaniapress.com

September 14, 2021

Gheorghita: In coming period, increase in SARS-CoV-2 infection cases to continue; 92 pct of deaths, in unvaccinated persons
Sep 14, 2021

Gheorghita: In coming period, increase in SARS-CoV-2 infection cases to continue; 92 pct of deaths, in unvaccinated persons.

The increase in the number of cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection will continue in the coming period, and over 92 pct of deaths were recorded in unvaccinated persons, announced, on Tuesday, the the president of Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV), military doctor Valeriu Gheorghita. "Unfortunately, today, we have over 3,900 cases reported of infections with SARS-CoV-2, given that we are speaking of a positive rate of tests of 8.2 pct. In the previous day, we had two times fewer cases with the same positive rate, which makes me believe that, in the coming period, the increase in cases will continue. There is no possibility for a stagnation in the increase of the number of cases. The situation can be explained, firstly, by the fact that the Delta variant has become dominant, including in Romania. Furthermore, one in two Romanians has no sort of protection against the disease, in the sense that they are unvaccinated and have not gone through the disease. From this point of view, even in the large urban environments, where the collective immunization rate, either through disease, or through vaccination, is over 50 pct and even over 60 pct, we are still speaking of 40 pct, which translates in total values into hundreds of thousands of people who have no sort of protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection," military doctor Valeriu Gheorghita told a press conference. He called on to people to respect the preventive measures and to get vaccinated, emphasizing that 80 pct of infections and 92 pct of deaths were recorded among persons not vaccinated. "The message remains a very clear one - respecting preventive measures: the mask, avoiding crowded areas, hygiene and vaccination reduce the risk of infection and the risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death due to the COVID-19 disease. Unfortunately, we see that a larger and larger number of persons end up in intensive care, in a relatively short time, which represents a completely concerning phenomenon. If we look at the cases diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection, over 80 pct are cases of unvaccinated persons, and, also, over 92 pct of deaths occurred in unvaccinated persons," Gheorghita also said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Minister Aurescu, telephone conversation with National Security Advisor to President of the United States Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu had a telephone conversation on Tuesday with the National Security Advisor to the President of the United States, Jake Sullivan, on which occasion the two high officials hailed the 10th anniversary, on September 13, of the adoption of the Joint (...)

BNR Approves Acquisition of Idea Bank Romania by Banca Transilvania Romania’s central bank BNR has approved the acquisition by the largest lender in the country, Banca Transilvania, of Poland’s Getin Holding’s stake in Idea Bank.

Colliers: Investors In Romania Lured By Wide Range Of Land Plots For Future Residential Developments The sector of land plots for residential developments remains attractive for investors in Romania in search of attractive yields, although the market is becoming increasingly crowded, per a report by real estate consulting firm (...)

Romania's Public Debt Reaches 49.3% Of GDP In July 2021 Romania's public debt climbed to RON545.3 billion (EUR110 billion) in July 2021, accounting for 49.3% of the gross domestic product (GDP), per finance ministry data.

INSCOP: 63 pct of Romanians believe country's general situation is worse than 30 years ago The majority of Romanians say that the country's general situation is worse than the one 30 years ago, according to the results of an INSCOP survey, published on Tuesday by director Remus Stefureac. The survey, published on Facebook, shows that 63% of Romanians believe that the general (...)

President Iohannis, Enel Group representatives tackle challenges facing the energy market at European level President Klaus Iohannis welcomed on Tuesday, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace a delegation from Enel Group, headed by Francesco Starace, CEO, context in which the head of state conveyed the need for a joint effort of energy companies and authorities to identify the most appropriate (...)

President Iohannis - meeting with Enel Group representatives; talks focused on challenges facing energy market President Klaus Iohannis welcomed on Tuesday, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace a delegation from Enel Group, headed by Francesco Starace, CEO, context in which the head of state conveyed the need for a joint effort of energy companies and authorities to identify the most appropriate (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |