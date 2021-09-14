 
Romaniapress.com

September 14, 2021

Volume of tourist reservations in Romania up by 60 pct this summer compared to last year
Sep 14, 2021

Volume of tourist reservations in Romania up by 60 pct this summer compared to last year.

The pandemic boosted Romanian tourism, the volume of bookings this summer having increased by 46% compared to 2019 and by 60% compared to last year, according to a press release from Travelminit.ro, sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday. This summer, Romanians have fully caught with respect to holidays, especially with the relaxation of restrictions and security measures taken by the authorities in the context of the pandemic. According to the online hospitality platform Travelminit.ro, which analyzed the reservations made between June and July 2021, the summer season was a prolific one for hoteliers and owners of guesthouses and holiday homes in the countryside. Thus, the volume of reservations for the period June - July 2021 was by 46% higher than in 2019 and by 60% higher than in 2020. After a period full of uncertainty, in which the travel possibilities were limited, the Romanians' wanderlust increased more than ever, as evidenced by the large numbers of reservations for domestic destinations. In addition, the increasingly frequent changes in the conditions of entry into European countries and not only have led tourists to choose the safety of stays in the country, something that has created a favorable context for industry. As for destinations, the popular choices remain unchanged. During this summer, the map of the most sought after destinations in Romania looked as follows: the Romanian seaside accounted for 25% (mainly Mamaia, Eforie Nord, Vama Veche, Olimp and Costinesti resorts), the big cities account for 23% (Bucharest , Brasov, Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara, Oradea), spa destinations 21% (Sovata, Bsile Felix, Baile Herculane), and the rest is divided between smaller localities, but which can be considered true tourist treasures (Praid, Rimetea, Odorheiu Szekler, Corund or Gheorgheni). Also, when it comes to choosing the accommodation unit, Romanians still prefer hotels and guesthouses, which, during this summer, covered together a percentage of 68% of the total number of reservations on Travelminit.ro, the rest being divided between apartments, holiday homes and hostels. In the case of hotels, an increase was reported compared to last year, mainly due to the fact that many accommodation units of this kind have prepared complex packages and offers at affordable prices for this summer season. Accommodation prices this summer were higher than in the same period of 2020, but considerably lower than in the summer season of 2019. Moreover, a considerable advantage for domestic tourism was that Romanians were able to use unused holiday vouchers from previous years to book accommodation in the country. Regarding the rates, the average price for 2 nights accommodation, 2 adults, was 501 lei (as opposed to 524 lei in 2019 and 477 lei in 2020). Also, the average price for 2 nights accommodation, 2 adults + 2 children, this summer was 692 lei, while the average price for a stay of 3 nights, 2 adults + 2 children, was 1,170 lei. "It is obvious the Romanian tourists' interest in destinations in the country, whether we are talking about seaside areas or mountain or spa areas. Uncertainty about the fourth wave restrictions led to a large number of bookings during the summer and even until the end of September. We expect the number of reservations to remain high until mid-October," said Timea Ambrus, Travelminit.ro Operations Manager. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Cernat, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Minister Aurescu, telephone conversation with National Security Advisor to President of the United States Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu had a telephone conversation on Tuesday with the National Security Advisor to the President of the United States, Jake Sullivan, on which occasion the two high officials hailed the 10th anniversary, on September 13, of the adoption of the Joint (...)

BNR Approves Acquisition of Idea Bank Romania by Banca Transilvania Romania’s central bank BNR has approved the acquisition by the largest lender in the country, Banca Transilvania, of Poland’s Getin Holding’s stake in Idea Bank.

Colliers: Investors In Romania Lured By Wide Range Of Land Plots For Future Residential Developments The sector of land plots for residential developments remains attractive for investors in Romania in search of attractive yields, although the market is becoming increasingly crowded, per a report by real estate consulting firm (...)

Romania's Public Debt Reaches 49.3% Of GDP In July 2021 Romania's public debt climbed to RON545.3 billion (EUR110 billion) in July 2021, accounting for 49.3% of the gross domestic product (GDP), per finance ministry data.

INSCOP: 63 pct of Romanians believe country's general situation is worse than 30 years ago The majority of Romanians say that the country's general situation is worse than the one 30 years ago, according to the results of an INSCOP survey, published on Tuesday by director Remus Stefureac. The survey, published on Facebook, shows that 63% of Romanians believe that the general (...)

President Iohannis, Enel Group representatives tackle challenges facing the energy market at European level President Klaus Iohannis welcomed on Tuesday, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace a delegation from Enel Group, headed by Francesco Starace, CEO, context in which the head of state conveyed the need for a joint effort of energy companies and authorities to identify the most appropriate (...)

President Iohannis - meeting with Enel Group representatives; talks focused on challenges facing energy market President Klaus Iohannis welcomed on Tuesday, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace a delegation from Enel Group, headed by Francesco Starace, CEO, context in which the head of state conveyed the need for a joint effort of energy companies and authorities to identify the most appropriate (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |