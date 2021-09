Sameday Courier Appoints Ana Krasovschi As People, Culture & Organization Director

Sameday Courier Appoints Ana Krasovschi As People, Culture & Organization Director. Courier services company Sameday Courier, majority held by online retailer eMAG, is expanding its senior management team and announces the appointment of Ana Krasovschi to the position of People, Culture & Organization Director. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]