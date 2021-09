Republic Of Korea Embassy In Romania Extends Office Lease In Bucharest’s SkyTower By Seven Years

RPHI Romania (Raiffesen Property), the company that holds and manages Bucharest's SkyTower, has extended by seven more years the lease contract for office space within SkyTower for the Republic of Korea Embassy In Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]