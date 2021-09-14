GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 3.929 following over 47.000 tests performed nationwide in the past 24 hours

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 3.929 following over 47.000 tests performed nationwide in the past 24 hours. A number of 3,929 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with over 47,000 tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Tuesday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test. As of Tuesday, 1,126,582 cases of (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]