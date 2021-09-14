 
September 14, 2021

INSCOP: 63 pct of Romanians believe country's general situation is worse than 30 years ago
Sep 14, 2021

The majority of Romanians say that the country's general situation is worse than the one 30 years ago, according to the results of an INSCOP survey, published on Tuesday by director Remus Stefureac. The survey, published on Facebook, shows that 63% of Romanians believe that the general situation in Romania is worse than it was 30 years ago, 23.4% believe that the situation is better, 9.3% - the same, and 4.3% - do not know or did not answer. Questioned about how the general situation will be 30 years from now, in 2050, 44.6% of Romanians said that it will be worse, 30.9% better, 11.6% - the same as until now and 12.9% did not know or did not answer. "The sociological data capture a terrible chronic pessimism of the Romanian population, where the present is perceived as being much worse than 30 years ago, and the future in 30 years will be worse than the present," the INSCOP head, Remus Stefureac, wrote on Facebook. Stefureac specified that the sociological data which he presented are part of an INSCOP Research survey, supported by STRATEGIC Thinking Group and were collected via phone, between September 2-5, on a sample of 854 respondents. He reminded that in 2014, in the INSCOP barometer "Truth about Romania", 12% of Romanians said that life will be worse in 25 years and 40% said that life was worse than before 1989. AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Simona Iacob)

