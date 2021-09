Romania’s Postal and Courier Services Market Seen Dropping 8% YoY To EUR1.2B in 2021

Romania’s Postal and Courier Services Market Seen Dropping 8% YoY To EUR1.2B in 2021. Romania’s postal and courier services market ranks 14th among the markets of EU countries, with a value put at EUR1.2 billion in 2021, 8.8% lower than in 2020, in line with Ibisworld data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]