Niro Investment Group appoints Christophe Chamboncel as Head of Hospitality & Development

Niro Investment Group appoints Christophe Chamboncel as Head of Hospitality & Development. Niro Investment Group, one of the largest business groups in Romania, specialized in investments and real estate asset management, strengthens its management team as part of its new business strategy, appointing Christophe Chamboncel as Head of Hospitality & Development. In this newly (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]