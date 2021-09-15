Benefito Mobile launches the first prepaid mobile phone card that users receive credit for when purchasing products or services



Benefito Mobile launches the first prepaid mobile phone card that users receive credit for when purchasing products or services.

The founders are targeting approximately 300,000 users and a turnover of 75 million lei in 2025 Innovative customer loyalty mechanism; you buy and receive bonus credit on mobile Some of the partners: Banca Transilvania, BCR, Benefit, Edenred, Up Romania, Bonusway, MyWorld Target for 2025: (...)