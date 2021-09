Romania’s tennis star Simona Halep marries boyfriend Toni Iuruc

Romania’s tennis star Simona Halep marries boyfriend Toni Iuruc. Romanian tennis star Simona Halep, a former world No. 1, will marry her boyfriend Toni Iuruc today, September 15. The civil ceremony will be held in Constanta, Halep's hometown, and will be followed by a party with about 300 guests, according to local Adevarul. Simona Halep and businessman (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]