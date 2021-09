Radacini Estate Set to Start Works On Two Retail Parks And One Logistics Park

Radacini Estate Set to Start Works On Two Retail Parks And One Logistics Park. The real estate arm of Radacini Group, controlled by businessman Ali Madadi, plans to start construction works on two new retail centers, the first ones of the group, in Chitila and Pipera, respectively. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]