Rights of same-sex couples: European Parliament says EC should take action against RO for breaches of EU values



Rights of same-sex couples: European Parliament says EC should take action against RO for breaches of EU values.

The European Parliament (EP) adopted, with 387 votes in favour, 161 against and 123 abstaining, a resolution on the rights of LGBTIQ persons in the EU, sending a strong political signal to the European Commission and the EU Member States, local News.ro reported. In this resolution, the MEPs (...)