GCS: 4,004 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections; over 44,000 tests performed in 24hrs. A number of 4,004 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with over 44,000 tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test. As of Wednesday, 1,130,586 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania and 1,070,645 patients have been declared cured. At national level, to date, 9,316,576 RT-PCR tests and 2,765,321 rapid antigen tests have been processed. In the past 24 hours, 19,673 RT-PCR tests were performed (9,372 based on case definition and medical protocol and 10,301 on request) and 24,935 rapid antigen tests. Apart from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 435 people were reconfirmed to be positive. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Mihai Simionescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]