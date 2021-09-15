 
President Iohannis: I urge healthcare units to act promptly during this 4th pandemic wave
On Wednesday, President Klaus Iohannis handed over the battle flag to the "Dr. Carol Davila" Central Military Emergency University Hospital in a ceremony that took place at the Ministry of National Defence, in which context he asked the healthcare units to act promptly during the 4th wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Today, the role of the Central Military Hospital remains a fundamental one, continuing the military tradition and ensuring high quality medical services. The exceptional mobilization in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as your involvement in the vaccination campaign proves once again your exemplary capacity to guarantee the protection and defend our citizens. The COVID-19 pandemic is not over, however, and I urge both you and the other healthcare units directly involved to act promptly in this fourth wave. We already know what are the measures that must be taken at the level of the hospitals and I am certain that you will make every effort to save the lives of our fellow human beings," said President Iohannis on the occasion the 190th anniversary of the "Dr. Carol Davila" Central Military Emergency University Hospital. President Iohannis said the best weapon against COVID-19 remains vaccination. "Immunizing as many people as possible, taking precautions and compliance with health measures are the solutions to overcome this new complicated period from an epidemiological point of view," Iohannis said. He underscored that the Central Military Emergency University Hospital "Dr. Carol Davila" is a "pole of excellence of Romanian military medicine." "The values of the Romanian Army, patriotism, spirit of sacrifice, honour and courage are the foundation on which the Central Military Hospital has built its evolution. These are values passed down from generation to generation, so that the care for patients, professionalism and dedication of those who work here and represent a standard of good practice for other hospitals as well. Your unit is where military clothing takes on a second valence guided by Hippocrates' oath of selflessness and unremitting struggle to save lives," Iohannis said. He said he had given the battle flag to the healthcare unit as a token of "appreciation and recognition for the difficult but noble activity." "I am convinced that you will continue to do things just as well and responsibly, continuing the belief of the forerunners and fulfilling with honour the mission entrusted to you," said Iohannis, who appreciated the professionalism of the medical staff. The head of state handed the battle flag to the commander of the hospital, General Major Florentina Ionita Radu. The ceremony at the Ministry of National Defence was attended by the President of the Senate, Anca Dragu, Prime Minister Florin Citu, ministers of his Cabinet, the head of SIE (the Foreign Intelligence Service), Gabriel Vlase, the President of CNCAV (National Committee for the Coordination of Vaccination Activities against COVID-19), Valeriu Gheorghita. In July, President Klaus Iohannis signed the decree on awarding the Battle Flag to the "Dr. Carol Davila" Central Military Emergency University Hospital. AGERPRES (RO-author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

