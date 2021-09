Stay Fit Gym Opens Its Biggest Unit, In Bucharest’s Colosseum Mall, In Over EUR650,000 Investment

Stay Fit Gym Opens Its Biggest Unit, In Bucharest’s Colosseum Mall, In Over EUR650,000 Investment. Stay Fit, one of the largest players on the local fitness market, is opening a fitness center within Colosseum Mall, located in Bucharest, following an investment of over EUR650,000. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]