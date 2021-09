Dan Dragos Dragan Re-Elected Chairman Of Romgaz Executive Board

Dan Dragos Dragan Re-Elected Chairman Of Romgaz Executive Board. Shareholders of Romania’s largest natural gas producer Romgaz Medias (SNG.RO) re-elected Dan Dragos Dragan as Chairman of the company’s Executive Board, within their general meeting of September 9. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]