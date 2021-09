Patria Bank Set To Increase Share Capital By RON19.73M Tops

Patria Bank Set To Increase Share Capital By RON19.73M Tops. Shareholders of lender Patria Bank (PBK.RO) will discuss, at their next general meeting of October 18, increasing the lender’s share capital by maximum RON19.73 million, up to RON331 million, by converting a loan granted by the majority shareholder, EEAF Financial Services BV, in 2018, as well (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]