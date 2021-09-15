Mutzner, Piliuta and Romanians who made history in plastic arts - homage at Art Safari 2021

Mutzner, Piliuta and Romanians who made history in plastic arts - homage at Art Safari 2021. Art Safari starts on Thursday, with works by Samuel Mutzner and Constantin Piliuta, but also an homage brought to female artists of Romania and "superheroes". Wednesday saw the unveiling of a gigantic floral copy of the painting Bowl with Chrysanthemums by Samuel Mutzner at the entry into the Dacia-Romania Palace.. "Since the beginning of humanity, nature was an inspiration for artists, be them poets, painters, writers, their souls were touched by the beauty of nature. This year, Art Safari brings homage to Samuel Mutzner and Constantin Piliuta, showing, among others, charming floral arrangements," said the Dutch Ambassador to Bucharest, Roelof Sander van Ees, present at the launch event of Art Safari 2021. Those interested may visit the exhibitions at the Dacia-Romania Palace on Lipscani Street and at the Gabroveni Inn, further down the street, until September 26. The director of the Art Safari, Ioana Ciocan, announced that the Museum of the City of Bucharest and Art Safari are to operate the Dacia-Romania Palace "together, for the coming period, for the coming years, in order to have large exhibitions, patrimonial exhibitions dedicated to the recoveries of Romanian artists, but also contemporary art exhibitions and international exhibitions." The Dacia-Romania Palace is to host the works dedicated to contemporary modern art, but also those dedicated to Mutzner and Piliuta. The exhibition that brings homage to women in Romanian art, including Queen Mary, can be visited at the Gabroveni Palace. A full schedule of events can be found online on the website of Art Safari (www.artsafari.ro), the platform being also the place to go for tickets or subscriptions for the event that ends September 26. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]