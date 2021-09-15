USRPLUS: Internal elections for party’s chair to resume on Thursday due to voting platform error

USRPLUS: Internal elections for party’s chair to resume on Thursday due to voting platform error. Save Romania Union – Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity Alliance (USR PLUS) reports that the internal elections for the party’s president will be resumed on Thursday, after a technical error of the voting platform was found, due to which people who did not have the right to vote could... The (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]