USRPLUS: Internal elections for party’s chair to resume on Thursday due to voting platform error
Sep 15, 2021
USRPLUS: Internal elections for party’s chair to resume on Thursday due to voting platform error.
Save Romania Union – Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity Alliance (USR PLUS) reports that the internal elections for the party’s president will be resumed on Thursday, after a technical error of the voting platform was found, due to which people who did not have the right to vote could... The (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]