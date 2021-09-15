 
September 15, 2021

USRPLUS: Internal elections for party’s chair to resume on Thursday due to voting platform error
Save Romania Union – Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity Alliance (USR PLUS) reports that the internal elections for the party’s president will be resumed on Thursday, after a technical error of the voting platform was found, due to which people who did not have the right to vote could... The (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

RO minister rules out potential energy shortages during coming winter Romania will not face natural gas shortages during the coming winter season because its deposits are 70% full at this moment, explained minister of economy Virgil Popescu, News.ro reported. From 2.1 bln cubic metres in the deposits, the reserves will increase up to 2.4 bln cubic metres by (...)

RO Govt. ponders subsidising households' gas and electricity bills this winter Romania’s Government considers subsidising households’ electricity and natural gas bills, minister of energy Virgil Popescu announced after the Executive’s meeting on September 15, Mediafax reported. The households using between 30kWh and 200 kWh per month will receive RON 0.18 per kWh, which is (...)

Government taking into account to introduce green certificate for COVID for private events of the wedding and baptisms type Prime Minister Florin Citu stated on Wednesday that the Government doesn’t want to shutter economic activities if the incidence rate of COVID-19 cases is over 3 per thousand, but is taking into account introducing for private events of the wedding and baptisms type, but also in restaurants and (...)

PM Citu: Ordinance on energy and gas prices subsidies discussed in first lecture, price capping also approached Prime Minister Florin Citu said, on Wednesday, that an ordinance aimed at subsidizing energy and gas prices was discussed in first lecture, among other topics, in the Government sitting. “It’s about subsidizing the prices for energy and gas. I had a very good talk in the Government session today. (...)

ForMin Aurescu on the International Day of Democracy : Threats to democratic regimes have exceeded physical boundaries, spreading into the virtual world The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, stated on Wednesday that the threats against the democratic regimes have crossed the physical borders, spreading into the virtual world. “Threats to democratic regimes have exceeded physical boundaries, spreading into the virtual world. We need to (...)

Tataru: People vaccinated against COVID-19 should not suffer because of non-immunised people Nelu Tataru, honorary adviser to Prime Minister Florin Citu and former Minister of Health, said that people vaccinated against COVID-19 should not suffer because of non-immunised people. “I think that the restrictions we have are sufficient, but they must be respected, and their implementation (...)

PM Citu deems partnership with President of Romania, stronger than ever Prime Minister Florin Citu, candidate for the National Liberal Party (PNL) chair, reminded, on Wednesday evening, the party members from Calarasi that the partnership with the Romanian president is "stronger than ever" and that their duty is to choose the best leader. "We talked (...)

 


