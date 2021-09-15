GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 4.004 following over 44.000 tests performed nationwide in the past 24 hours

A number of 4,004 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with over 44,000 tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test. As of Wednesday, 1,130,586 cases