Works of art worth over EUR 9 mln exhibited at Art Safari in Bucharest

Works of art worth over EUR 9 mln exhibited at Art Safari in Bucharest. Romanian heritage and contemporary works of art worth over EUR 9 million are exhibited at Art Safari, one of the largest local events dedicated to visual arts, according to News.ro. The event takes place at the Dacia-Romania Palace and Arcub-Hanul Gabroveni in downtown Bucharest between (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]