Wood & Company Reportedly Working On Elefant Stock Market Listing. Financial brokerage firm Wood & Company Financial Services is supposedly working on the listing of online retailer Elefant on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, through an initial public offering (IPO) scheduled to take place in November 2021, per sources of Ziarul Financiar