Promateris Holders Clear Company Split-Up, Transfer Of A Part Of Patrimony To Obor Development. Shareholders of biodegradable packaging manufacturer Promateris (PPL.RO), formerly known as Prodplast, have approved the company split-up and the transfer of a part of the patrimony to the newly established firm Obor Development. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]